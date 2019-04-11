Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Position in Amc Networks Inc (AMCX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Amc Networks worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Amc Networks by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Amc Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Amc Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Amc Networks by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Amc Networks by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amc Networks alerts:

Shares of Amc Networks stock opened at $59.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Amc Networks Inc has a 1 year low of $50.45 and a 1 year high of $69.02. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.81.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. Amc Networks had a return on equity of 187.32% and a net margin of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $772.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Amc Networks Inc will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMCX shares. BidaskClub raised Amc Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amc Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered Amc Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.83.

In related news, EVP James Gallagher sold 7,000 shares of Amc Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total transaction of $440,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,412.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Position in Amc Networks Inc (AMCX)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/11/macquarie-group-ltd-grows-position-in-amc-networks-inc-amcx.html.

Amc Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Amc Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amc Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.