Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in MEI Pharma Inc (MEIP)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) by 55.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215,000 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in MEI Pharma were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $11,617,000. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in MEI Pharma by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,342,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,095,000 after buying an additional 964,033 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MEI Pharma by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,342,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,095,000 after buying an additional 964,033 shares during the last quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MEI Pharma by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 2,303,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,929,000 after buying an additional 119,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in MEI Pharma by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,236,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,639,000 after buying an additional 17,667 shares during the last quarter. 56.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

MEI Pharma stock opened at $3.21 on Thursday. MEI Pharma Inc has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $5.14.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 77.29% and a negative net margin of 1,454.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 million. On average, analysts forecast that MEI Pharma Inc will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Thursday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.88.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in MEI Pharma Inc (MEIP)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/11/macquarie-group-ltd-boosts-stake-in-mei-pharma-inc-meip.html.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the clinical development of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical drug candidate includes Pracinostat, an oral available histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

Read More: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP).

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.