Luxoft Holding Inc (LXFT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Luxoft Holding Inc (NYSE:LXFT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.17.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LXFT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luxoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. VTB Capital downgraded shares of Luxoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Luxoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Luxoft from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Luxoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd.

LXFT opened at $58.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 2.43. Luxoft has a twelve month low of $29.73 and a twelve month high of $58.99.

Luxoft (NYSE:LXFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $230.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.85 million. Luxoft had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Luxoft will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Luxoft by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 78,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Luxoft by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,533,917 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,082,000 after acquiring an additional 578,869 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Luxoft by 1.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,242,332 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,174,000 after acquiring an additional 28,998 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Luxoft by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 900,869 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,404,000 after acquiring an additional 253,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan grew its stake in Luxoft by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 12,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 58.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Luxoft

Luxoft Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software development services and IT solutions to multinational corporations. The company offers application software development, software architecture design, performance engineering, optimization and testing, process consulting, and software quality assurance services; functional specification and mock-up, product design, engineering, automated testing, maintenance, support, and performance engineering services; and IT strategy, software engineering process, and data security consulting services.

