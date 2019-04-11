Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW) Shares Sold by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 37.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,938 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Ironwood Financial llc increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 171.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 542 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 360.6% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Loop Capital set a $125.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.13.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $113.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $90.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.16 and a fifty-two week high of $117.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.75 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 80.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 37.35%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/11/lowes-companies-inc-low-shares-sold-by-hudson-valley-investment-advisors-inc-adv.html.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

See Also: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.