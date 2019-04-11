Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Purchases Shares of 1,811 Elanco Animal Health (ELAN)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health (NASDAQ:ELAN) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $314,448,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 115,239.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,766,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,833,000 after acquiring an additional 5,761,978 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,182,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,182,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,415,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,210,000 after buying an additional 1,131,504 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director R David Hoover bought 20,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.43 per share, with a total value of $628,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ELAN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Argus started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.95 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Elanco Animal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.22.

ELAN stock opened at $32.55 on Thursday. Elanco Animal Health has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $37.61.

Elanco Animal Health (NASDAQ:ELAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $799.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Elanco Animal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

