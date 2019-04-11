LinkedCoin Reaches Market Cap of $0.00 (LKC)

LinkedCoin (CURRENCY:LKC) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One LinkedCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, LinkedCoin has traded flat against the dollar. LinkedCoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of LinkedCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LinkedCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00006616 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00336563 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00018975 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $81.60 or 0.01540279 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00225074 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00001527 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00005364 BTC.

LinkedCoin Coin Profile

The official website for LinkedCoin is www.linkedcoin.com

Buying and Selling LinkedCoin

LinkedCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LinkedCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LinkedCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LinkedCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LinkedCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LinkedCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.