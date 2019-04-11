Linde’s (LIN) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

Linde (ETR:LIN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at DZ Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Independent Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a €167.00 ($194.19) price objective on shares of Linde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Nord/LB restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €196.06 ($227.98).

LIN opened at €161.55 ($187.85) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.33. Linde has a 1-year low of €130.75 ($152.03) and a 1-year high of €191.80 ($223.02). The company has a market capitalization of $88.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, acetylene, shielding gases, and noble gases, as well as develops and distributes procedures and systems for gas applications.

