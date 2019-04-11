Lincoln National (LNC) Price Target Raised to $67.00

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LNC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Lincoln National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.08.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Shares of LNC stock opened at $62.95 on Tuesday. Lincoln National has a 1 year low of $48.07 and a 1 year high of $74.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.91.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.02. Lincoln National had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln National will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jamie Ohl sold 7,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $448,127.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,910.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total transaction of $604,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,919,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457,743 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 5,290.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,956,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883,468 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at about $197,189,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 148.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,180,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,560,000 after purchasing an additional 706,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,328,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,165,000 after purchasing an additional 694,063 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.