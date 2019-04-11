Lincoln Capital Corp Decreases Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (NOBL)

Lincoln Capital Corp cut its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Patten Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:NOBL traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.32. The stock had a trading volume of 359,942 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/11/lincoln-capital-corp-decreases-position-in-proshares-sp-500-aristocrats-etf-nobl.html.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $0.2403 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.

Featured Article: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.