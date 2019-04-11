Limelight Networks (LLNW) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC. is a content delivery partner enabling the next wave of Internet business and entertainment. More than 1300 Internet, entertainment, software, and technology brands trust their robust, scalable platform to monetize their digital assets by delivering a brilliant online experience to their global audience. LimeLight’s architecture bypasses the busy public Internet using a dedicated optical network that interconnects thousands of servers and delivers massive files at the speed of light — directly to the access networks that consumers use every day. LimeLight’s proven network and passion for service assures their customers that every object in their library will be instantly delivered to every user, every time. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LLNW. BidaskClub cut Limelight Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James upgraded Limelight Networks from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Shares of Limelight Networks stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,044. Limelight Networks has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $5.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.00, a P/E/G ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 2.70.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Limelight Networks had a net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $44.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Limelight Networks will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Limelight Networks by 46.8% in the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,445 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 25,016 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Limelight Networks by 239.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 747,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 527,311 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Limelight Networks by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,255,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 67,107 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,372,620 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,232,000 after buying an additional 60,933 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

