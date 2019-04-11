LGT Capital Partners LTD. Has $2.42 Million Holdings in Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (GDI)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI) by 42.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 87,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in Gardner Denver were worth $2,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gardner Denver during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gardner Denver by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Gardner Denver by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of Gardner Denver by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in shares of Gardner Denver by 917.2% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 5,503 shares in the last quarter. 98.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gardner Denver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Gardner Denver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Gardner Denver in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Gardner Denver in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Gardner Denver from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.38.

GDI stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.15. The stock had a trading volume of 29,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,405. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 1.60. Gardner Denver Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $18.70 and a twelve month high of $35.28.

Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $712.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.41 million. Gardner Denver had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 10.02%. Gardner Denver’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Gardner Denver Holdings Inc will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gardner Denver Profile

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment; and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical.

