LexinFintech (LX) Trading Up 9.3%

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:LX)’s share price was up 9.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.52 and last traded at $14.28. Approximately 1,592,497 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 125% from the average daily volume of 706,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.06.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LX shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of LexinFintech in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. They set a “weight” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.16.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $3.79. LexinFintech had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 58.62%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 9,393 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Peak Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the 3rd quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

About LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX)

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile, an online consumer finance platform that offers personal installment loans, installment purchase loans, and other loan products, as well as Le Card credit line.

