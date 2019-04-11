Legal & General Group Plc Has $4.55 Million Stake in Regal Beloit Corp (RBC)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.15% of Regal Beloit worth $4,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,472,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 31,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,598,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 40,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 303.1% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 127,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,896,000 after buying an additional 95,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Regal Beloit alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regal Beloit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Regal Beloit currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.83.

Shares of NYSE RBC opened at $83.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Regal Beloit Corp has a 52-week low of $66.04 and a 52-week high of $86.75.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $881.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.76 million. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regal Beloit Corp will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.67%.

In related news, Director Henry W. Knueppel sold 5,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $482,442.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,466 shares in the company, valued at $459,253.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Joseph Gliebe sold 13,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.23, for a total transaction of $1,097,886.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,574,880.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,862 shares of company stock valued at $1,815,734. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Legal & General Group Plc Has $4.55 Million Stake in Regal Beloit Corp (RBC)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/11/legal-general-group-plc-has-4-55-million-stake-in-regal-beloit-corp-rbc.html.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and power transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Beloit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Beloit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.