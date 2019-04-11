Legal & General Group Plc Buys 4,685 Shares of Associated Banc Corp (ASB)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,832 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.15% of Associated Banc worth $4,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASB. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in Associated Banc during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Associated Banc during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Associated Banc by 1,937.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,354,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,143 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Associated Banc during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Associated Banc during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

In other Associated Banc news, EVP Timothy J. Lau sold 12,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $270,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip B. Flynn sold 10,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,303,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,894 shares of company stock valued at $1,284,380 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc stock opened at $22.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. Associated Banc Corp has a 1-year low of $18.53 and a 1-year high of $29.02.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $308.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.13 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 22.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Associated Banc Corp will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 33.50%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ASB. Zacks Investment Research cut Associated Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Raymond James cut Associated Banc from a “mkt perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Associated Banc to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

WARNING: “Legal & General Group Plc Buys 4,685 Shares of Associated Banc Corp (ASB)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/11/legal-general-group-plc-buys-4685-shares-of-associated-banc-corp-asb.html.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses primarily in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

See Also: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.