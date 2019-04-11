Legacy Private Trust Co. Trims Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 38.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 181,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,666 shares during the period. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF makes up about 1.1% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Legacy Private Trust Co. owned about 0.40% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $9,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 177.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,705,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,594 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,257,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,612 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,084,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,365,000 after acquiring an additional 892,979 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 245.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 448,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,461,000 after acquiring an additional 318,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 148.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 482,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,173,000 after acquiring an additional 288,448 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in a research report on Monday, December 17th.

NYSEARCA:GSY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,254. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $50.34.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.1335 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is a positive change from Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

