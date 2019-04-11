Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 14,347 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ)

Legacy Private Trust Co. reduced its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 32.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,347 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $5,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $237,135,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,093,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,825,000 after purchasing an additional 687,703 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,299,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,123,000 after purchasing an additional 644,939 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $55,937,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 320,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Thomas Michael Kane sold 3,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total value of $583,735.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barry A. Fromberg sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.72, for a total value of $262,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,186,892.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,381 shares of company stock valued at $985,986. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STZ stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $190.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,408,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,365,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.16. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.37 and a twelve month high of $236.62. The firm has a market cap of $36.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 38.67%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.90%.

STZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price objective on the stock. OTR Global downgraded Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Macquarie set a $192.00 price objective on Constellation Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $246.00 price objective on Constellation Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.42.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Obregon Brewery, and Ballast Point brands.

