Legacy Private Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)

Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,378,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 20,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,959,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 29,828.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after buying an additional 9,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $326.97 per share, with a total value of $163,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,481,451.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.13, for a total transaction of $574,227.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,741,285.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,115,760 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ROP stock traded up $3.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $345.93. The company had a trading volume of 7,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,753. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Roper Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $245.59 and a twelve month high of $350.90.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 16.57%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ROP. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $316.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $285.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $371.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.11.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Legacy Private Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/11/legacy-private-trust-co-boosts-holdings-in-roper-technologies-inc-rop.html.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. It operates in four segments: RF Technology; Medical & Scientific Imaging; Industrial Technology; and Energy Systems & Controls. The company offers radio frequency identification (RFID) communication technology and software solutions, including application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security solutions, toll and traffic systems, RFID card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

Read More: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.