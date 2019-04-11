Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Has $315,000 Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (LLY)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 54.7% in the first quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Sunday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly And Co has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.97.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Enrique A. Conterno sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $3,025,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,040,990 shares of company stock worth $129,682,182 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY opened at $127.19 on Thursday. Eli Lilly And Co has a fifty-two week low of $77.09 and a fifty-two week high of $132.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.03). Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 44.66% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

