Legacy Advisors LLC Takes Position in Allstate Corp (ALL)

Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 11,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 10,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ALL opened at $95.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. Allstate Corp has a one year low of $77.00 and a one year high of $102.73. The company has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. Allstate had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Allstate Corp will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALL shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. William Blair upgraded shares of Allstate from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Allstate has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.50.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

