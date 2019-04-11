Lazard (LAZ) Cut to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LAZ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lazard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lazard from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lazard from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “mkt perform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Lazard in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Lazard currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.83.

Shares of LAZ opened at $37.58 on Thursday. Lazard has a fifty-two week low of $33.54 and a fifty-two week high of $56.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.94. Lazard had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 50.62%. The company had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Lazard’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lazard will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAZ. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Lazard by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lazard by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lazard during the third quarter worth $111,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Lazard by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Lazard during the third quarter worth $214,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

