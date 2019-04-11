Lavaca Capital LLC Purchases 704 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW)

Lavaca Capital LLC lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 591.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 823 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 288 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 542 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CHRW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $99.00 price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.13.

In related news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 1,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $125,485.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 2,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $265,203.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CHRW stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $89.46. 7,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.69. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 52 week low of $78.83 and a 52 week high of $101.20.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 43.12% and a net margin of 4.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 42.28%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Surface Transportation, Global Forwarding, and Robinson Fresh. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation, which is shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

