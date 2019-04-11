Lavaca Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 4,100 Square, Inc. (SQ)

Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in Square by 48.2% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Square in the 1st quarter valued at about $470,000. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Square in the 1st quarter valued at about $323,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Square by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Square by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 52.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Square in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Square from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Square from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.82.

In other news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 103,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total value of $7,199,055.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total value of $1,062,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 405,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,712,104.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,256,126 shares of company stock worth $92,977,636. Corporate insiders own 27.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SQ traded up $0.98 on Thursday, reaching $75.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,745,364. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.72 and a twelve month high of $101.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,782.00, a PEG ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 3.64.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Square had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $464.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Square’s revenue was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

