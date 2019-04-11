Lavaca Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Golar LNG Partners LP (GMLP)

Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Golar LNG Partners by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 48,100 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Golar LNG Partners by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors acquired a new stake in Golar LNG Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Golar LNG Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Golar LNG Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $506,000. 33.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on GMLP. BidaskClub raised shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 1st. B. Riley set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Golar LNG Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Golar LNG Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

Shares of GMLP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,305. The company has a market capitalization of $900.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.17. Golar LNG Partners LP has a 1-year low of $10.23 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The shipping company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.56). Golar LNG Partners had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 11.02%. Equities research analysts expect that Golar LNG Partners LP will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Golar LNG Partners

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of April 6, 2018, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP.

