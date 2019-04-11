Lattice Biologics (LBL) Stock Price Down 28.6%

Shares of Lattice Biologics Ltd (CVE:LBL) fell 28.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 212,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 509,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm has a market cap of $3.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69.

Lattice Biologics Ltd., a biotech company, develops, manufactures, and markets biologic allograft products for use in the field of cellular therapies and tissue engineering with a focus on bone, skin, and cartilage regeneration worldwide. The company offers AmnioBoost, an allograft amniotic fluid visco supplement for the treatment of joint pain associated with osteoarthritis, as well as traditional, spinal, particulate, soft tissue, dental, membrane and barrier, and demineralized bone matrix allografts.

