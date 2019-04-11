Landore Resources (LND) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.80

Shares of Landore Resources Ltd. (LON:LND) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.80 ($0.01), with a volume of 186995 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.83 ($0.01).

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 million and a P/E ratio of -2.67.

About Landore Resources (LON:LND)

Landore Resources Limited is engaged in mineral exploration, including the identification, acquisition and development of mineral projects either alone or with joint venture partners. The Company, through its subsidiary, Landore Resources Canada Inc (Landore), is engaged in mineral exploration in Eastern Canada.

