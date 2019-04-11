Lancashire (LRE) Lifted to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Lancashire (LON:LRE) was upgraded by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a GBX 697 ($9.11) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 600 ($7.84). Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Lancashire from GBX 676 ($8.83) to GBX 661 ($8.64) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lancashire from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 725 ($9.47) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Lancashire from GBX 665 ($8.69) to GBX 725 ($9.47) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lancashire from GBX 580 ($7.58) to GBX 615 ($8.04) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 672.82 ($8.79).

Shares of LRE opened at GBX 663 ($8.66) on Thursday. Lancashire has a one year low of GBX 505 ($6.60) and a one year high of GBX 668.50 ($8.74). The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.42, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

In other news, insider Elaine Whelan sold 1,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 650 ($8.49), for a total transaction of £8,671 ($11,330.20).

About Lancashire

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lloyd's. It offers aviation insurance solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage; and coverage in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

