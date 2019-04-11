Lake Street Financial LLC Invests $3.42 Million in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN) Stock

Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 28,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,000. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises about 2.3% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 40.6% during the first quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 14,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,027,000.

Shares of IWN traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $123.47. 61,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 890,931. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $101.57 and a 1 year high of $137.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.517 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

