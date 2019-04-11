Lake Street Financial LLC Acquires New Stake in Splunk Inc (SPLK)

Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,790 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Splunk by 192.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Splunk by 244.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 427 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Splunk by 461.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 864 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Splunk news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 1,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total transaction of $205,472.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 217,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,558,831.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John G. Connors sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.10, for a total value of $5,212,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,776,352. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,781 shares of company stock worth $16,030,180. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $135.37. 52,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,582,788. The firm has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.23 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Splunk Inc has a 52 week low of $83.69 and a 52 week high of $143.70.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. BidaskClub raised Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Splunk to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Splunk from $132.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Splunk from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Splunk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.56.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc provides software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. Its products enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor, correlate, and analyze data regardless of format or source. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a machine data platform with collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud.

