Kubera Coin (KBR) Price Hits $0.0001

Kubera Coin (CURRENCY:KBR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. One Kubera Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kubera Coin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Kubera Coin has a market capitalization of $12,674.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Kubera Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kubera Coin alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $661.49 or 0.13131322 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00046961 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000314 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00001199 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00024002 BTC.

Kubera Coin Token Profile

Kubera Coin (CRYPTO:KBR) is a token. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. Kubera Coin’s total supply is 1,162,102,077 tokens and its circulating supply is 114,423,294 tokens. The official website for Kubera Coin is kuberacoin.com . Kubera Coin’s official Twitter account is @teamkubera

Kubera Coin Token Trading

Kubera Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kubera Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kubera Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kubera Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kubera Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kubera Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.