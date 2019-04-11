Kryll (KRL) Price Down 14.8% This Week

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One Kryll token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0738 or 0.00001458 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid and IDEX. Kryll has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and $54,792.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kryll has traded down 14.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Kryll

Kryll’s launch date was April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,422,221 tokens. Kryll’s official website is kryll.io . Kryll’s official message board is medium.com/@kryll_io . Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Kryll

Kryll can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kryll should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kryll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

