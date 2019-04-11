Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) Receives $37.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.25.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Koppers in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Koppers from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Shares of Koppers stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.86. The stock had a trading volume of 84,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,820. The company has a market cap of $574.75 million, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.61, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Koppers has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $46.30.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $425.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.00 million. Koppers had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Koppers will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP R. Michael Johnson bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 183,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,686,568.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Koppers by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in Koppers by 351.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,802 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Koppers during the third quarter worth $233,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Koppers during the third quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Koppers during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

