Kinsale Capital Group Inc (KNSL) Stake Lessened by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 35.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,059 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,619,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,989,000 after purchasing an additional 264,220 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 920,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,783,000 after purchasing an additional 6,834 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 920,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,783,000 after purchasing an additional 6,834 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 308,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,126,000 after purchasing an additional 14,801 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 992,674.2% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 307,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,654,000 after purchasing an additional 307,729 shares during the period. 83.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KNSL shares. BidaskClub raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered Kinsale Capital Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Kinsale Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total transaction of $67,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,281 shares in the company, valued at $154,948.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.76, for a total value of $152,460.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 175,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,887,272.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,250 shares of company stock worth $1,010,690. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KNSL opened at $68.22 on Thursday. Kinsale Capital Group Inc has a 1-year low of $49.63 and a 1-year high of $69.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 0.86.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $56.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.43 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 15.21%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group Inc will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. This is an increase from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.88%.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

