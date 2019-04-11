Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) Holdings Cut by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lowered its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 28,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 20,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $121.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.24, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.60. Kimberly Clark Corp has a one year low of $97.10 and a one year high of $124.50.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 1,156.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a positive change from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.33%.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Anthony J. Palmer sold 6,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.11, for a total transaction of $704,703.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Kimberly Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $107.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kimberly Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Kimberly Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.19.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

