Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (KRP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.25.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KRP. Stephens began coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.00 price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,320,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,133,826 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,397,000 after buying an additional 38,400 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,299,000. Lancaster Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,583,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 25.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 315,204 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after buying an additional 63,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,731. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $24.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.00 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 9.90, a quick ratio of 9.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The energy company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.39. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 80.80% and a positive return on equity of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $30.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.83 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 7.8 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.4 million gross acres.

