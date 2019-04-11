KeyCorp Comments on American Assets Trust, Inc’s Q1 2019 Earnings (AAT)

American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for American Assets Trust in a research note issued on Monday, April 8th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for American Assets Trust’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The business had revenue of $82.61 million for the quarter. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 5.95%.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Assets Trust in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on American Assets Trust to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Assets Trust from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of AAT stock opened at $46.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. American Assets Trust has a twelve month low of $32.25 and a twelve month high of $46.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Assets Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,557,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in American Assets Trust by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 818,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,528,000 after buying an additional 246,856 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in American Assets Trust by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 709,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,518,000 after buying an additional 235,440 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in American Assets Trust by 219.3% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 218,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,797,000 after buying an additional 150,398 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in American Assets Trust by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,641,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,783,000 after buying an additional 142,551 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.59%.

American Assets Trust, Inc (the company) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

