Kevin Kluge Sells 70,000 Shares of Elastic NV (ESTC) Stock

Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) SVP Kevin Kluge sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $5,585,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kevin Kluge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 11th, Kevin Kluge sold 70,000 shares of Elastic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.52, for a total value of $5,916,400.00.

Shares of Elastic stock opened at $82.86 on Thursday. Elastic NV has a 12 month low of $58.55 and a 12 month high of $100.43.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $70.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.77 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Elastic NV will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a report on Friday, March 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Elastic in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Elastic to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Elastic from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Elastic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESTC. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Partner Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

