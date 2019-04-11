Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke (BAMXF) a $63.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a $63.00 target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BAMXF. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Barclays restated a buy rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bayerische Motoren Werke presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.67.

BAMXF stock opened at $82.50 on Monday. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 1 year low of $76.29 and a 1 year high of $113.50.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

