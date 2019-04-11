Kellogg (K) Shares Sold by Washington Trust Bank

Washington Trust Bank decreased its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Kellogg by 73.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,121,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,509,000 after buying an additional 474,842 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 3rd quarter valued at $812,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 282,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,802,000 after purchasing an additional 143,100 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 3rd quarter valued at $365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total value of $5,444,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 500,000 shares of company stock worth $27,938,000. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on Kellogg from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 target price on Kellogg and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 target price on Kellogg and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Kellogg from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.51.

NYSE:K opened at $57.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $53.14 and a 12 month high of $74.98. The company has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.54.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 47.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kellogg will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 51.73%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Kellogg (K) Shares Sold by Washington Trust Bank” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/11/kellogg-k-shares-sold-by-washington-trust-bank.html.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Read More: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.