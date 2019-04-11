Kellogg (K) Major Shareholder Sells $5,717,000.00 in Stock

Kellogg (NYSE:K) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $5,717,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 20th, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total transaction of $5,444,000.00.

On Monday, March 11th, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total transaction of $5,398,000.00.

On Monday, February 11th, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total transaction of $5,476,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 22nd, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $5,836,000.00.

NYSE:K traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.47. 36,252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,479,503. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $53.14 and a 12 month high of $74.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.54.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 47.10%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.73%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in Kellogg by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in Kellogg by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 103,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,950,000 after buying an additional 24,169 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its holdings in Kellogg by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Kellogg by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 129,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,423,000 after buying an additional 39,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Surevest Inc. raised its holdings in Kellogg by 137.4% during the 1st quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 10,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 5,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.70 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Kellogg and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Kellogg has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.51.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

