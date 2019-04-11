KekCoin Trading Down 7.6% This Week (KEK)

KekCoin (CURRENCY:KEK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 11th. In the last week, KekCoin has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. KekCoin has a total market cap of $340,899.00 and approximately $22.00 worth of KekCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KekCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0318 or 0.00000630 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About KekCoin

KekCoin (CRYPTO:KEK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 2.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2017. KekCoin’s total supply is 11,716,385 coins and its circulating supply is 10,716,385 coins. The Reddit community for KekCoin is /r/KekcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for KekCoin is kekcoin.co . KekCoin’s official Twitter account is @KekCore and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling KekCoin

KekCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KekCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KekCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KekCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

