KB Home (KBH) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $23.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $20.50.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on KBH. Zacks Investment Research cut KB Home from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on KB Home from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on KB Home from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of KB Home in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded KB Home from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.92.

Shares of NYSE:KBH traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.36. 11,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,368,704. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 0.98. KB Home has a 52 week low of $16.82 and a 52 week high of $29.46.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $811.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.56 million. KB Home had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that KB Home will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,413,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $248,990,000 after acquiring an additional 79,827 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,050,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $192,483,000 after acquiring an additional 198,509 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,050,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $192,483,000 after acquiring an additional 198,509 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,321,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,448,000 after acquiring an additional 18,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,872,163 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,860,000 after acquiring an additional 24,377 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

