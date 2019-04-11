KB Home (KBH) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $23.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $20.50.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on KBH. Zacks Investment Research cut KB Home from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on KB Home from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on KB Home from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of KB Home in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded KB Home from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.92.
Shares of NYSE:KBH traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.36. 11,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,368,704. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 0.98. KB Home has a 52 week low of $16.82 and a 52 week high of $29.46.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,413,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $248,990,000 after acquiring an additional 79,827 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,050,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $192,483,000 after acquiring an additional 198,509 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,050,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $192,483,000 after acquiring an additional 198,509 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,321,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,448,000 after acquiring an additional 18,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,872,163 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,860,000 after acquiring an additional 24,377 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About KB Home
KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.
Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)
Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.