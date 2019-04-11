Karma Market Cap Reaches $631,104.00 (KRM)

Karma (CURRENCY:KRM) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. During the last week, Karma has traded down 48.3% against the US dollar. One Karma coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including $10.39, $51.55, $20.33 and $18.94. Karma has a total market cap of $631,104.00 and approximately $10.00 worth of Karma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Karma alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00008077 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00020865 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000078 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 46.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Karma Coin Profile

Karma (CRYPTO:KRM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2014. Karma’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,782,809,241 coins. Karma’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Karma’s official website is www.karmaapp.io . The Reddit community for Karma is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Karma’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092

Karma Coin Trading

Karma can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $50.98, $51.55, $33.94, $13.77, $20.33, $10.39, $24.43, $18.94, $7.50, $5.60, $24.68 and $32.15. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Karma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Karma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Karma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Karma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.