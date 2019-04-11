KAMES CAPITAL plc Purchases Shares of 15,450 Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX)

KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,450 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in Xilinx by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,729 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Elefante Mark B raised its stake in Xilinx by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Elefante Mark B now owns 7,010 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Xilinx by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,371 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management raised its stake in Xilinx by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 23,786 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Xilinx by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xilinx alerts:

XLNX opened at $131.59 on Thursday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.54 and a 12 month high of $133.07. The firm has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $800.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.65 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 27.92%. Xilinx’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XLNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Xilinx from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Argus raised their price objective on Xilinx from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Xilinx from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Xilinx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.09.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/11/kames-capital-plc-purchases-shares-of-15450-xilinx-inc-xlnx.html.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.