KAMES CAPITAL plc Purchases New Position in AGCO Co. (AGCO)

KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in AGCO by 310.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,204,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,047,000 after buying an additional 911,239 shares in the last quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co lifted its holdings in AGCO by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co now owns 21,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 10,134 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in AGCO by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 166,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,280,000 after buying an additional 52,044 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,169,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in AGCO by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,029,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,563,000 after buying an additional 65,104 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AGCO to $76.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank set a $76.00 price objective on shares of AGCO and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. OTR Global upgraded shares of AGCO to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Barclays lowered shares of AGCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AGCO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.08.

NYSE AGCO opened at $70.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.89. AGCO Co. has a 52 week low of $49.50 and a 52 week high of $71.61.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 10.27%. AGCO’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.42%.

In other AGCO news, VP Gary L. Collar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $322,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 81,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,245,480.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lucinda B. Smith sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $214,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,758,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,300 shares of company stock valued at $8,498,631. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

