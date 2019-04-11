KAMES CAPITAL plc Has $132.20 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 684,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,498 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up 3.7% of KAMES CAPITAL plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $132,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $188.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $90.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. NextEra Energy Inc has a one year low of $155.06 and a one year high of $195.55.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 39.74%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 64.94%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEE. Goldman Sachs Group cut NextEra Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded NextEra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $207.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.08.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $306,432.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,679,099.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 3,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $560,409.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,597 shares in the company, valued at $4,146,549.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,773 shares of company stock worth $33,097,211 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

