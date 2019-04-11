Jupiter Fund Management PLC (JUP) Receives GBX 394.56 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Jupiter Fund Management PLC (LON:JUP) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 382.22 ($4.99).

JUP has been the subject of several research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 344 ($4.49) price objective on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 369 ($4.82) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Jupiter Fund Management stock opened at GBX 374.30 ($4.89) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04. Jupiter Fund Management has a 52-week low of GBX 274.10 ($3.58) and a 52-week high of GBX 490.70 ($6.41).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of GBX 20.60 ($0.27) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.68%. This is a boost from Jupiter Fund Management’s previous dividend of $7.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Jupiter Fund Management’s payout ratio is presently 0.55%.

In other Jupiter Fund Management news, insider Andrew Formica bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 369 ($4.82) per share, for a total transaction of £553,500 ($723,245.79). Also, insider Charlotte Jones sold 19,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 361 ($4.72), for a total transaction of £69,319.22 ($90,577.84).

About Jupiter Fund Management

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

