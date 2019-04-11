Jupiter Fund Management (JUP) PT Lowered to GBX 369

Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 369 ($4.82) in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 1.70% from the stock’s current price.

JUP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research report on Friday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jupiter Fund Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 395.45 ($5.17).

Shares of JUP opened at GBX 374.90 ($4.90) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05. Jupiter Fund Management has a 1 year low of GBX 274.10 ($3.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 490.70 ($6.41).

In related news, insider Charlotte Jones sold 19,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 361 ($4.72), for a total transaction of £69,319.22 ($90,577.84). Also, insider Andrew Formica purchased 18,255 shares of Jupiter Fund Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 352 ($4.60) per share, with a total value of £64,257.60 ($83,963.94).

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

