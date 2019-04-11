JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Weight Watchers International (WTW) Target Price to $12.00

Weight Watchers International (NYSE:WTW) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 35.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WTW. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down from $80.00) on shares of Weight Watchers International in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. UBS Group downgraded Weight Watchers International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Weight Watchers International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 29th. DA Davidson downgraded Weight Watchers International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $137.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Sidoti reduced their target price on Weight Watchers International from $122.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.15.

NYSE:WTW traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.49. The stock had a trading volume of 155,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,137,771. Weight Watchers International has a 12-month low of $18.80 and a 12-month high of $105.73.

Weight Watchers International (NYSE:WTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $330.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.19 million.

In other news, insider Mindy F. Grossman purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.70 per share, with a total value of $260,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Corinne Pollier-Bousquet sold 10,000 shares of Weight Watchers International stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $191,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,628.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Weight Watchers International by 26.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,882,000 after purchasing an additional 25,690 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Weight Watchers International by 136.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 125,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,002,000 after buying an additional 72,222 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weight Watchers International by 118.1% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 37,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after buying an additional 20,370 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Weight Watchers International by 38.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Weight Watchers International by 167.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 593,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,711,000 after buying an additional 371,365 shares during the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Other. It offers a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

