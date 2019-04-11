JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for Micro Focus International (MCRO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Micro Focus International from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,900 ($24.83) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Micro Focus International to an underperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 1,235 ($16.14) to GBX 1,469 ($19.20) in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,075 ($27.11) price target on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Micro Focus International from GBX 1,600 ($20.91) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,698.63 ($22.20).

LON MCRO opened at GBX 1,942 ($25.38) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85. Micro Focus International has a 12-month low of GBX 1,005 ($13.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,084 ($27.23).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were given a GBX 45.22 ($0.59) dividend. This is a positive change from Micro Focus International’s previous dividend of $43.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. Micro Focus International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.68%.

In related news, insider Richard Atkins sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,755 ($22.93), for a total transaction of £22,815 ($29,811.84). Also, insider Kevin Loosemore sold 264,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,946 ($25.43), for a total transaction of £5,139,074.64 ($6,715,111.25). In the last three months, insiders sold 711,430 shares of company stock worth $1,411,403,286.

Micro Focus International Company Profile

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to federal, airlines, and healthcare industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through Micro Focus and SUSE segments.

