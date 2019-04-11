JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Ferrexpo (FXPO) Price Target to GBX 280

Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 280 ($3.66) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the iron ore producer’s stock.
FXPO has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank raised Ferrexpo to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 270 ($3.53) in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Barclays increased their target price on Ferrexpo from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on Ferrexpo from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 245 ($3.20) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 289.71 ($3.79).
FXPO traded down GBX 9.20 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 287.80 ($3.76). 622,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,650,000. Ferrexpo has a 1-year low of GBX 138 ($1.80) and a 1-year high of GBX 288.80 ($3.77). The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14.
Ferrexpo Company Profile
Ferrexpo Plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry worldwide. The company operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean going vessel on international sea routes.
Featured Article: What is net income?
Receive News & Ratings for Ferrexpo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrexpo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.