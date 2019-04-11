JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Ferrexpo (FXPO) Price Target to GBX 280

Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 280 ($3.66) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the iron ore producer’s stock.

FXPO has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank raised Ferrexpo to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 270 ($3.53) in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Barclays increased their target price on Ferrexpo from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on Ferrexpo from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 245 ($3.20) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 289.71 ($3.79).

Get Ferrexpo alerts:

FXPO traded down GBX 9.20 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 287.80 ($3.76). 622,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,650,000. Ferrexpo has a 1-year low of GBX 138 ($1.80) and a 1-year high of GBX 288.80 ($3.77). The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14.

In related news, insider Christopher Mawe purchased 3,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 202 ($2.64) per share, for a total transaction of £6,296.34 ($8,227.28).

Ferrexpo Company Profile

Ferrexpo Plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry worldwide. The company operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean going vessel on international sea routes.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrexpo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrexpo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.